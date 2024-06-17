Council issues warning on disposing of batteries following bin lorry fire

Cumberland Council is urging people not to dispose of batteries in household bins following a bin lorry fire last week.

The bin lorry caught fire in Carlisle, with the council urging residents in the county to dispose of batteries responsibly.

The council said that batteries found in everyday household items including toothbrushes, toys, phones, e-cigarettes and laptops must be handled with care due to their potential to cause fires or explosions if damaged.

Household Waste Recycling Centres are available throughout the county, the council say.

Chloe Tringham, Assistant Director for Climate and Waste, said: “In our increasingly digital world, electronic devices powered by batteries are indispensable.

"From smartphones to remote controls, these devices play a vital role in our daily lives. However, batteries have a limited lifespan and need proper disposal.

"Even if they don't cause a fire, damaged batteries pose a significant risk to the environment.

"These batteries contain various chemicals and materials that can have detrimental effects to our surroundings, if not recycled responsibly.

“Recycling batteries is a simple yet effective way to protect the environment and conserve valuable resources, and we are encouraging people to take their unwanted batteries to their Household Waste Recycling Centres or their local supermarket for recycling."

