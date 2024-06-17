More than 800 pupils to take part in school sports festival in Cumbria

More than 800 school pupils are set to take part in the 2024 Cumbria School Games.

The event includes more than 800 children and young people from across Cumbria who will take part in events at the Sheepmount Athletics Stadium, Sands Centre and University of Cumbria in Carlisle.

The games take place on Thursday, 27 June and will see children from years three to eight take part in several sports including golf, dodgeball, orienteering and dance.

The annual event aims to ensure that physical activity and competition are available to support young people in their development, including improvements to physical and mental wellbeing.

Part of the Cumbria School Games will take place at the Sands Centre. Credit: Cumberland Council

The event is organised by Active Cumbria and delivered in partnership through the schools and national governing bodies of sport and local partners.

Active Cumbria Development Officer and Children and Young People Lead (Education), Kirsty Williamson, said: “The Cumbria School Games County festival is a real highlight in our events calendar.

“It brings together schools from across the county and provides an opportunity for more children and young people to engage in positive activity to support their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing and achieve their personal best.

“We are especially pleased to offer a range of activities designed specifically to include children with SEND.

“We would like to thank event sponsors The Cumberland for their support in making the event possible – it’s going to an energetic and fun day.”

