NHS Dumfries and Galloway issues safety advice following cyber attack

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has issued safety advice following the cyber attack that took place in February earlier this year.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Chief Executive Julie White has has contacted every household in Dumfries and Galloway to provide them with an update and how they can stay safe online.

Julie White said: “We are advising people in Dumfries and Galloway that the most sensible approach to take is to assume that some data relating to you is likely to have been copied and published.”

NHS Dumfries and Galloway stated that staff and patients are potentially at risk as a result of the data theft.

Julie added: "Since the cyber attack, we have been asking both staff and the public to be on their guard for any suspicious activity.

"This includes any attempts to access computer systems, such as suspicious emails from an unverified sender asking them to click a link (known as ‘phishing’), as well as phone calls. If anyone has suspicions, they should call Police Scotland by phoning 101."

