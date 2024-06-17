Transfer Round-up: Border sides make progress in transfer market

The summer transfer window is open as Carlisle United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Stranraer make signings ahead of the new campaign.

Carlisle United are aiming for an instant return back to League One following a disappointing season last year.

Paul Simpson will be looking to bolster his squad as the Blues look to secure promotion under their American owners. So far United have made three first team signings to their squad.

Who have Carlisle United signed?

Aaron Hayden - The 27-year-old centre back has joined the club on a two year deal following a spell at Wrexham. Hayden is back at Brunton Park for his second spell at the club having been in Carlisle from 2019 until 2021.

Jude Smith - Carlisle United bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of 21-year-old Jude Smith. The Scottish goalkeeper joins the club from Newcastle United, having signed from Scottish champions Celtic.

Cameron Harper - The 22-year-old full back joins the club after spending the majority of his career with hometown club Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The Scotland under-21 international had a spell earlier in his career on loan at Elgin City and has swapped the north of Scotland for the north of England.

It is all change in Dumfries as Peter Murphy takes over the helm at Queen of the South following the departure of Marvin Bartley.

The Doonhamers suffered a disappointing campaign last year, flirting closer with the relegation play-off spot rather than pushing for promotion.

Queen of the South will be hoping for a return to the Scottish Championship in what will be a competitive division next season with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath replacing Falkirk and Hamilton Academical in the division.

Who have Queen of the South signed?

Matty Douglas - Queen of the South have signed former Annan Athletic defender Matty Douglas on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old spent five seasons at Galabank, helping the club to promotion and League One survival.

Reece Lyon - The Doonhamers have also completed the signing of 24-year-old midfielder Reece Lyon. Lyon joins the club having spent one season in League One with Kelty Hearts. The midfielder started his career with Morton.

Benjamin Luissint - The 25-year-old midfielder rejoins the club following a spell at Annan Athletic. Luissint was a crowd favourite at Galabank and has signed a two-year deal to sign for Queen of the South.

Brennan Dickenson - Peter Murphy has also added former Carlisle United midifelder Brennan Dickenson to his squad. The 31-year-old joins the club after a spell with Oldham Athletic.

Ross Stewart - The Doonhamers have also bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of Ross Stewart. The former Hearts and Partick Thistle goalkeeper joins the club on a one-year deal, having previously made nine appearances on loan for the club.

Leighton McIntosh - The Doonhamers have completed the signing of former Arbroath forward Leighton McIntosh. The 31-year-old has played for no fewer than 11 sides in his career and will add experience to the side.

Annan Athletic have hired former Queen of the South manager Wullie Gibson following the departure of Peter Murphy to Dumfries.

The Galabankies had an impressive season last term, surviving in their first season in League One.

Who have Annan Athletic signed?

Josh Todd - The Galabankies have signed former Queen of the South midfielder Josh Todd following his departure from Dumfries. The 30-year-old came through the youth ranks of Carlisle United and has played for nine sides during his career.

Kyle Fleming - 22-year-old Kyle Fleming has returned to Annan Athletic following a spell with Stranraer. The midfielder joined the club on loan initially in 2020 before making the move permanent. He played for Stranraer as part of their side that secured survival in League Two last season.

Paul Smith - Annan Athletic have signed former Ayr United midfielder Paul Smith. The 22-year-old made his debut for the Honest Men in 2020 and has made over 50 first team appearances.

Stranraer completed the great escape as they ensured their SPFL status for another season with a victory against East Kilbride.

Scott Agnew will be hoping his side can ensure they will be fighting higher up the division next season.

Who have Stranraer signed?

Tomas Brindley - The Blues have signed 22-year-old left back Tomas Brindley from Forfar Athletic. The defender came through the youth ranks with Kilmarnock before a spell with Dumbarton and then Forfar Athletic.

Muhammad Adam - 19-year-old striker Muhammad Adam has joined the club from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. The forward is the second signing of the season so far at Stair Park.

