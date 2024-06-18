New Chief Executive appointed for NHS Borders

Peter Moore has been appointed as Chief Executive for NHS Borders following the retirement of Ralph Roberts.

Mr Moore is set to take on the role in September and joins NHS Borders from North Cumbria Integrated Care where he worked as Director of System Improvement.

Chair of NHS Borders Karen Hamilton said: “I look forward to welcoming Peter to the board.

“The challenges facing NHS Borders are well documented and Peter is well placed to lead the organisation through them as we look to ensure our services are transformed so that they are sustainable and meet the future needs of our communities.

“At the same time I wish to place on record my thanks and best wishes to Ralph for a well deserved, happy and fulfilling retirement.”

Commenting on his appointment Peter said: “It is a genuine privilege to be joining NHS Borders as Chief Executive. I am really looking forward to working alongside the board’s dedicated and compassionate staff to help deliver the best care possible for our patients.

“We will no doubt face significant challenges, but I am confident that we will face these together with our partners, and in doing so will be able to provide the best support we can to the communities we serve.”

