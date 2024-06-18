New Tesco store planned for former House of Fraser site in Carlisle

A new Tesco Express store is set to move into the former House of Fraser site in Carlisle.

The new Tesco is set to replace the House of Fraser store that shut down on English Street in the city centre.

Tesco had been previously based at the Victoria Viaduct in Carlisle before closing that store.

Dean Conway, Area Manager, said: “We’re really excited to be returning to Carlisle city centre. It’s taken a while to find the right site but we look forward to letting the local community know once we have an opening date.

“As well as offering a wide range of great value products, we’ll also have our community programmes Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection helping to make a difference to the local community.”

