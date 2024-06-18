Teenager warns about the risk of vaping after needing life-saving surgery

A teenager who needed life-saving surgery after suffering a burst lung is warning others about the risk of vaping.

Kyla Bright from Egremont in West Cumbria required surgery that lasted five and a half hours after consuming a 4000 puff vape in a week.

She is now warning others of the dangers.

Kyla required surgery that lasted more than five hours to treat her collapsed lung. Credit: ITV

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, 17-year-old Kyla Bright said: "I am okay now, definitely a lot better that what I was before.

"I was at my friends house and I passed out but I passed out many times before so we didn’t think anything of it.

"I then woke up the morning after and I couldn’t move comfortably, I could only really be in one position without any pain. So walking about and stuff was really difficult.

"I told my dad and he took me up to the hospital where they knew there was something wrong and took me straight in.

"I had to then have an X-Ray straight away and then I had to have a drain put in to remove all of the air that had collapsed in my lung. After that because the drain didn’t work then I had to have surgery."

The teenager now says that she is put off the devices for life.

When asked if there were any warning signs for other people to look out for, Kyla added: "I wouldn’t know if it was a sign but I would be getting pain in my chest and then it would eventually go away. I just didn’t really think about it at first.

"Any time I would pick the vape up I would always have quite a few puffs before I put it back down."

The incident happened a couple of weeks ago with Kyla recently out of hospital.

Kyla's dad Mark believes vapes with fruity flavours will be "attractive" to kids. Credit: ITV

Kyla's dad, Mark, was previously a smoker and then vaped but his daughter's ordeal has turned him away from the devices.

He said: "I was a heavy smoker and it was absolutely fantastic this thing that stopped me smoking.

"So to me it was brilliant but then this happened and I have stopped all together now I don’t vape at all.

"The vape that I had was normal but the ones that you get now are all fruit and sweets and when she was having an operation I went down to the shop and bought one to try it it was an ice thing and it was gorgeous. So you can see the attraction for the kids."

