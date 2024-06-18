Two friends are set to walk 48 peaks in 48 hours to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Laura-Jane Matthews, from King's Meaburn and Gaby Marks, from Penrith are set to embark on the challenge that will see them hike a 90km route.

They will be covering 48 peaks including Helvellyn, Fairfield, Great Gable, Scafell Pike and aim to complete the route in 48 hours.

The challenge is hoping to raise £1000. Credit: GNAAS

The two friends are aiming to raise at least £1000 for the GNAAS and will start their challenge on Saturday, 29 June.

Laura-Jane said: “I had been talking about wanting to do something this year to push myself, perhaps for a charity.

"I'd mentioned it to Gaby and we had both found some organised sponsored hikes onFacebook but they didn't seem that would really push us.

"We go hiking a lot so a 15-20k hike wouldn't be a challenge really.

“We agreed that we would aim to do the 33 peaks in 48 hours, but then I had a lightbulb moment and suddenly I said 48 Peaks in 48 hours.

“So I sat and planned a circular route to include 48 Peaks, starting in Rydal and ending in Grasmere.

"We cover pretty much every region, so Fairfield, Helvellyn range, down to Thirlmere and up to High Seat and Borrowdale, then up to Green and Great gable, onto Scafell then through the Langdales.”

The two friends are looking to complete the challenge in 48 hours. Credit: GNAAS

The pair have been preparing together for the challenge, working out timings, food and water supplies.

Laura-Jane added: “We also wanted to make sure we were both happy with the route and no nasty surprises.

“Gaby and I get on so well, so we know we will have up times and low times, but we know how to pick each other up and push each other.”

