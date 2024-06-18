Weather warning for thunderstorms in place for most of Cumbria

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of Cumbria.

The Met Office weather warning has been put in place from 9am on Tuesday and will be in place until 9pm the same evening.

Heavy rain combined with thunderstorms may lead to some travel disruption, the Met Office state.

What to expect from the weather warning?

The Met Office has issued these warnings as to what to expect:

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Delays to train services are possible

The Met Office said: "Showers developing later on Tuesday morning, becoming heavy with some thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

"Some of these will be slow-moving with lightning, hail and also heavy rain and a few places seeing 20-30 mm of rain in one hour.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. "People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items."If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground."Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

