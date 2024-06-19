Play Brightcove video

We are in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk to look at what, on paper at least, is the Tories safest seat in our region and indeed Scotland. Is the contest here a two-horse race as some like to claim? Or could this former liberal stronghold see Labour or the Lib Dems finding a way? We hear from candidates and the voters they need to convince. Also tonight, the SNP launches its manifesto and promises to start independence talks if it wins a majority of seats.