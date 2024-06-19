Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Fiona Marley-Paterson went down to Wasdale Valley.

A series of measures have been brought in to clamp down on bad parking, fly camping and littering in the Lake District.

The National Trust and the Lake District National Park Authority are working with the local council and police to tackle the problems which they say have escalated since the pandemic.

They are hoping these measures will help the local community and landscape, making the area safer for everyone.

Neil Thirkell, lead ranger at the National Trust said: “These measures are needed to prevent damage to some really quite delicate and important areas."

Wasdale Valley is considered to be particularly problematic.

As the weather warms up, the area sees an increase in fly campers trampling and lighting fires and illegally parked cars in the area.

This impacts the local farming community, can slow down emergency vehicles and mountain rescue teams, and threatens the health of this heritage site.

Interventions in the area include

Boulders along the verge to prevent cars from parking on or driving onto the Greendale Mires.

Increased enforcement presence to ticket illegally parked vehicles and to move campers to dedicated campsites.

Increased signage at strategic locations at the entrance to and along the valley.

Free shuttle bus during busy periods.

A free shuttle bus service will run from Ravenglass station via Muncaster Castle every weekend and bank holiday from 25 May to 15 September 2024 to help reduce the number of cars in the area.

Steve Ratcliffe, the Lake District National Park Authority's director of sustainable development said: The Lake District National Park Authority is working hard with the community of Wasdale to improve the visitor experience and behaviour in the valley.

"We want to reduce the dangers to emergency services caused by parked cars.

“The Wasdale Shuttle Bus will run every weekend and bank holiday until 15 September, meaning that drivers to the area now have a sustainable travel alternative.

"We urge visitors to make use of the shuttle bus for the sake of the Wasdale environment and the safety of all visitors and residents.”

