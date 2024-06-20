The family and friends of Carlisle United and Workington Reds hero Tony Hopper are embarking on their latest fundraising challenge.

Around 50 people will be taking part in the 100-mile cycle from Carlisle to Edinburgh on Saturday.

The oldest rider is 70 years old and the youngest is 10-year-old Harry Little, who said: "I'm pretty confident about it and I'm looking forward to it a lot.

"I enjoy it because I like pushing myself harder than I've ever pushed myself before and I enjoy it because whenever I ride, I normally always find myself laughing at the end."

Tony died after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018.

The money raised by the riders will go to the MND association and Carlisle's Eden Valley Hospice and his family say they hope this challenge will help keep his memory alive.

"That's where he died in 2018 and he had excellent care," said his wife Sue.

She added: "Both charities really helped us when Tony was suffering.

"They use the funds to actually care for local people, people in Cumbria, who don't just have MND but have a palliative diagnosis.

"I just love both charities, so it's important that we keep that going.

"We're so lucky to have a local hospice as well."Sue and Tony's son, Dan Hopper will also be taking part in the challenge on Saturday.

He said: "It's really important that we do a lot of work to remember my dad and raise awareness for him and it's such a horrible disease and I just want to support anyone that could get MND."

