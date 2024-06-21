Campaign group Friends of the Earth described a ruling by the Supreme Court as a watershed moment in the fight to stop new fossil fuel projects.

It's a decision which could have implications for the future of Whitehaven's coal mine. A High Court hearing on the mine is listed for next month.

Judges ruled that a council should have considered the climate effects of burning fossil fuels, not just extracting them.

South Lakes Action on Climate Change said: "We congratulate the Weald Action Group on their perseverance in opposing this new oil well for so many years and welcome the ruling of the Supreme Court.

"Given the recent uptick in global temperatures and extreme weather events around the world, a just transition to a safe, clean and sustainable future is more urgent than ever.

'The International Energy Agency has recently re-iterated that existing oil fields, gas wells and coal mines are "more than enough" if the world is serious about its climate goals."

