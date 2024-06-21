Play Brightcove video

Stuart Cameron has been speaking to Melrose's Donald Crawford about the expansion.

Melrose Rugby Club will return to Scotland's Premiership for the first time in five years as part of the expanded top tier.

Next season will see the top flight controversially increased from 10 to 12 teams.

The decision came after Scottish Rugby announced it would scrap the Super 6 series as part of a major shakeup to the club game.

Changes to the division meant that Melrose, Watsonian and Ayr move into the top flight this summer.

