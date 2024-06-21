A man from Penrith has been spared prison after being found with heroin linked to a county lines supply plot.

Ex-soldier Gavin Fletcher, 44, had a large quantity of the Class A drug hidden in his body.

Police intercepted him on the M6 just north of Junction 39 near Shap as he was returning to Carlisle after buying the drugs on 22 October 2020.

The heroin was seized as part of a police operation to crack down on drug supplies across the country.

Six other men and one woman were also brought to court as part of the operation to crack down on heroin being directed and distributed into north Cumbria.

Fletcher admitted possession with intent to supply but was not deemed to be a conspirator in the larger plot.

His guilty plea was entered on the basis that he was addicted himself and bought in bulk to reduce costs and ensure a consistent supply, which he would split with three or four other addicts.

Fletcher was spared prison by a judge who noted that since 2020, Fletcher had made "positive strides to mend his ways".

Judge Michael Fanning handed Fletcher a 22-month sentence suspended for a year.

Fletcher was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. “You add value to society in a way you didn’t four years ago,” concluded Judge Fanning.