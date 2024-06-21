A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The 44-year-old man was riding a blue Yamaha on the A7 north of Stow when he was involved in a collision with a white Renault HGV.

It happened at about 11:35am on Friday 21 June.

Emergency services attended the scene but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1287 of Friday, 21 June, 2024.

