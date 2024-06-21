Police are appealing for people to come forward to help identify those behind threatening messages in the Lake District.

Stickers depicting a drawing of a burning house, along with the words "your second home" have started appearing on signs in the area.

In a social media post, South Lakes Police said: "We are aware that a number of concerning stickers have been placed on signage in the Lakes area over the last few months.

"Offensive language and implying that property will be subject to arson will never be acceptable and Police enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.

"If you have any information which would assist the Police in identifying those responsible please get in touch."

