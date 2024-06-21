Solstice celebrated around the Border region

Thousands of people across the country have gathered at ancient sites including Long Meg and Keswick's Castlerigg Stone Circle to celebrate the summer solstice.

It marks the longest period of daylight hours and the shortest night of the year.

The solstice takes place as one of the earth’s poles hits its maximum tilt toward the sun and the sun reaches its highest position in the sky.

Long Meg and Her Daughters, Cumbria Credit: Lily Webb-Crollman

The summer solstice has been a significant time of year in many cultures, and has been marked by festivals and rituals.

Many Neolithic stone circles, appear to have been built around the movement of the sun during the solstice.

