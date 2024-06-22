A man from Barrow has been jailed for two years six months for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and for indecent image offences.

Roger Morris, 66, of no fixed address was sentenced on Friday 21 June for breaching a SHPO, three counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The court heard that Morris breached his SHPO on 26 December. This was after Morris’s offending was uncovered following an unannounced visit by officers from Cumbria Police's Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders team.

Officers found a laptop on the sofa which was not disclosed to them. They arrested Morris and seized the laptop.

A further search was carried out and a hard drive and computer storage was also located.

When asked if he had anything illegal on the hard drive Morris answered yes.

Examinations on the devices were carried out and over 100 indecent images were found.

Detective Constable Lyndsey Mitchell the investigating officer from the MOSOVO team said: “Morris was fully aware of the terms of the sexual harm prevention order imposed against him when he breached it with the devices found at his home.

“Upon examining those devices, we located further offending via indecent images which he confessed to during the visit.

“We work hard to monitor and manage people who are subject to such orders.

“Like in this case, we will find out if they breach the terms of these preventative orders and we will do all we can to ensure they are held accountable for their offending.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast episode to find out What You Need To Know...