Whitehaven Rugby League CEO Barry Morgan steps down due to 'health issues'

The CEO of Whitehaven Rugby League Barry Morgan has announced he is stepping down due to health issues and family commitments.

In a statement released on Saturday 22 June he said the decision had been made with a 'heavy heart' and that he wished the team the 'best of luck' for the rest of the season.

Morgan's last game in charge will be tomorrow as the side take on Dewsbury in the Championship.

The statement was posted on Whitehaven Rugby League's social media pages.

In it Morgan said: "Following the conclusion of the Dewsbury game tomorrow (23 June2024) I will be stepping down as CEO of Whitehaven RLFC.

"It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision but health issues and family commitments coupled with increasing demands of the club to generate income outside of games have taken their toll.

"I would like to wish the current board and all those associated with WRLFC the best of luck for the remaining part of the season."

He added: "I will continue to help out if required around the ground but not as part of the BOD.

"A younger person with a fresh set of legs is what this great club needs to move it forward.

"I leave this club having reduced with assistance of this great BoD’s, numerous debts from when I joined the club may 2023 to give this club a fighting chance at survival in this ever increasing difficult championship. Yours Faithfully, Barry Morgan"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast episode to find out What You Need To Know...