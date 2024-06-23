A statue has been unveiled in Ambleside of a cat that became adopted by the community.

Riley, the stray became loved by everybody after being fed and looked after by many in the town, including students and tourists.

A large crowd gathered for the event, swapping their own stories of the part the feline played in their own lives.

Laszlo Papp, a local restaurant owner, was one of the first to start feeding her as a kitten. He said: ""I think she captured a lot of people's hearts. The key reason for that is that she was nobody's own pet, but she was everyone's pet. She was always out and about. She would love to be near people."

Speaking to ITV Border as the statue was unveiled he added: "It's quite emotional. I definitely recognise her personality. The artist, David Kemmick has done an amazing job to replicate how Riley would be. This is actually pretty much accurate: how big she was."

Money was raised to build the statue, which cost between £8,000-£9,000, after an outpouring on social media when she was killed in a car accident.

The group Riley's friends have not raised all of it yet, but it is hoped the sale of 75 limited edition paintings, signed by the statue's artist, will raise the remainder of the costs.

Pat Rollins told ITV Border "She was part of our family."

Local couple, Ian and Pat Rollins used to take Riley to the vets and were at the statue's unveiling.

Ms Rollins told ITV Border: "She was part of our family and everybody loved her. I just can't believe how alike she is. She was a special cat, and that was a very special statue. It's just wonderful to have her there."

Her husband added that the statue will be somewhere where people can got to sit, talk and remember her.

He said: "It quite literally took your breath away. She's exactly in the spot where she used to sit and she'll end up with a shiny head and a shiny nose and shiny paws as a piece of street art. She's back with us."

According to Mr Rollins "people were in tears when they first saw her image here - it shows just how powerful it is."

A QR code will be placed near the statue that will allow visitors to learn more about her.

A fund will also be set up in her memory to help other animals.

