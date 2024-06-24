Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership is offering advice to combat illness this summer.

The region has seen an increase in people admitted to hospitals with respiratory illnesses including whooping cough.

Nurse Consultant in Health Protection Fiona McKinnon said: "Some of the symptoms that we are seeing are similar to a cold-like illness; sneezing, sore throats along with headaches and all-over body aches.

"If you have symptoms, please avoid contact with other people.

"When you no longer have a fever and don’t need medicine to control your fever, you can return to normal activities."

For some people, respiratory illness can be more serious and require treatment. The NHS says you should seek medical advice from a pharmacist or GP if you are concerned.

People are being advised not to visit people in hospitals or care homes if they have symptoms.

Germs spread easily, so to help protect others always carry a tissue and use it tocapture coughs and sneezes.

Germs can live on tissues for several hours and should be disposed of as soon as possible.

Good hand washing can offer protection against many common viruses which cause a range of respiratory and other infections.

It is important to remember that alcohol gel does not always kill all bugs.

