Armed Forces Week celebrations begin in the Border region

Areas around the region have been celebrating Armed Forces Week with flag-raising events.

Flags have been raised at public buildings including the Old Town Hall in Carlisle, Castle Square in Stranraer, and Langholm Town Hall.

Events are being held throughout the week as part of the national campaign to show support for people of the Armed Forces, past and present.

Councillor Archie Dryburgh MBE, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Armed Forces Champion said: “It is a testament to the value that our citizens place on Armed Forces personnel that so many people come along to support us, and I would encourage anyone to share in the camaraderie and pride that comes from being part of this event.

Councillor Malcolm Johnstone, Convener, Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: "In Dumfries and Galloway, our Armed Forces are very well supported by people from across the length and breadth of the region.

"A recent example of this was when many people came to line the streets of Garlieston on 6 June to mark the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in recognition of the significant role that the village played in the landings.

"Reflecting on that day, there was a huge sense of respect and gratitude for those who have served and who continue to serve, further enhancing the strong support for the Armed Forces."

Parades will take place in Carlisle and Dumfries Town Centre on Saturday 29 June to mark Armed Forces Day.

