A playground in Appleby has been given a complete makeover thanks to locals who raised more than £100,000 to refurbish it.

The George V Field Playground has been given a new lease of life, after a community campaign to replace some old equipment which had been there for three decades.

Two local women were unhappy with the condition of the park and took matters into their own hands.

After 18 months of hard work, the community raised over £100,000 to replace the rundown equipment and install 15 new play items including a new zip wire, climbing wall and rope swing.

One of the fundraisers, Sally Ballantyne said: "It's been absolutely amazing to see a dream come true for everybody in Appleby.

"This is something that needed to happen.

"I would say for the last 30 years this park has looked very unloved and old-fashioned so it's been a long time coming for Appleby town, and hopefully everyone will enjoy it.

"It will bring visitors into the area who will therefore spend money in the town and make Appleby a better place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…