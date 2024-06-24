Police have released a CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to after it is believed a swan was killed by a dog.

Officers were made aware of the incident in the Hammonds Pond area of Carlisle on 24 May 2024.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said: "We would continue to encourage responsible dog ownership, if you are walking in our green spaces please ensure your dogs are under control at all times or you may be liable to prosecution."

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, who was wearing a grey top and black pants and had a black dog.

Officers would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident.

