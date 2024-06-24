A trial date has been set in the case of a Carlisle woman who stands accused of attempting to murder a man and a child.

Jacqueline Mounsey, 53, made her first appearance at Carlisle Crown Court following an incident in the Whernside area of the city, on Monday, 10 June.

A man and a primary school-aged girl are said to have suffered stab wounds to the neck.

Mounsey faces two charges, one that alleges that she attempted to murder a man, and another that alleges that she attempted to murder a child.

During a nine-minute hearing at the crown court in front of Judge Nicholas Barker, Mounsey appeared via a video link and spoke to confirm her name and date of birth.

No pleas were entered this afternoon to either of the charges she faces, at the request of her lawyer, Mark Shepherd.

A trial is due to start on 9 December and is estimated to last 10 days.

Mounsey is next due to appear in court on 9 August, until then, she will remain remanded in custody.

A Cumbria police spokesman confirmed that the child, who had been admitted to hospital, has since been discharged.

It has also been confirmed that a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the aftermath of the same incident remains on bail.

