28-year-old woman dies in A592 motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision which occurred on 24 June 2024.

Officers were called to the collision at 8:15 pm on the A592 near Glenridding.

The incident involved a single purple motorcycle.

The rider, a 28-year-old woman died at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is being encouraged to report it to the police quoting incident number 267 of 24 June 2024.

