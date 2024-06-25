Carlisle United are working with Cumberland Council to develop the Sheepmount into a state-of-the-art training facility.

The new facility will include a pitch for both the United's first team and local grassroots teams to train on.

The football club plans to invest £50,000 into grassroots football locally. The proposed development is part of the Blues' goal to be at the heart of the community and hopes to encourage investment in grassroots football within the city.

The council will consult on proposals for a five-year lease on part of the site. Subject to the outcome of this consultation, the club hopes to have the pitch ready before winter.

Tom Piatak, Chairman of Carlisle United Football Club said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Cumberland Council on this flagship project.

"This facility will not only elevate our training standards but also serve as a beacon for community engagement and sports development in Carlisle."

Tom Rice Cumberland Partnership Manager for GLL, the company that manages the Sheepmount site, said: “We are excited to welcome Carlisle United FC to the Sheepmount.

"We are looking forward to seeing the positive investment in both the upper plateau and grass pitch football in Carlisle that this project will bring.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...