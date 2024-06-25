Keswick Mountain Rescue is warning pet owners of the risk of hiking in the fells with dogs not used to the rocky terrain.

Eight volunteers were called out to help a four-year-old German Shepherd with paws injuries at Blackmoor Polls.

After a number of similar cases, they are urging owners to take care when taking their "unconditioned dogs" out with them.

All four of the dogs paws had been damaged. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.

The group had been on a long walk over high rocky ground and were descending into Gillercomb when the dog refused to go any further.

The dog gets regular exercise but walking on grassy fields meant it was not prepared for rough and rocky fells.

The nearly five-hour rescue involved a difficult descent down Gillercomb and Sour Milk Gill with the dog on a stretcher back to Seathwaite.

The dog’s owners were "extremely upset" and concerned about their dog.

The mountain rescue team want to remind the public that "dogs don’t have fancy walking boots, how far could you walk barefoot in the mountains?".

They have warned: "With team numbers short on this day, it could have seriously compromised a second rescue.

"Whilst the team does go out to rescue animals the priority will always be to human casualties."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...