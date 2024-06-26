Carlisle Bell and Plate: Orbaan wins world's oldest sporting trophy

The weather has brought the crowds out at Carlisle Racecourse for the annual Bell and Plate event, one of the biggest and most prestigious meetings held at the Durdar course.

Dating back to 1599, the Carlisle Bell is widely regarded as the oldest trophy in sporting history.

The race's name relates to the bells which were awarded to the winners of the race, and are still on display in the city centre, making them the world's oldest sporting trophy.

There were 17 runners in today's Carlisle Bell, including last year's winner Mostawaa.

Orbaan, ridden by jockey Danny Tudhope won the historic Carlisle Bell and See the Thunder won the Cumberland Plate.

Thousands turned out in the sun to see the iconic race.

Helen Willis, Manager of Carlisle Racecourse said: "The sun's shining, summer has arrived in Cumbria and it's great to see so many people here.

"Lots of entertainment going on, and some really special horses here as well."

