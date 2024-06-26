Carlisle United's fixture list for the upcoming football season has now been revealed, on the same day their 2024/25 kit has been released.

The Blues kick off the new campaign with their longest away journey, a 670 mile round trip to face Gillingham.

The first home game of the season will see Paul Simpson's men host local rivals Barrow at, what will be, a newly modernised Brunton Park.

After the disappointment of last season's relegation from League One there are high expectations of the side this year for the first full campaign under the ownership of the Piatak family.

Other highlights of the fixture list include a home game against Morecambe on Boxing Day and a New Year's Day visit to Crewe Alexandra.

The Easter Bank Holiday weekend sees trips to Port Vale on Good Friday and Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday.

The Blues last away trip of the season is at Cheltenham Town on April 26 before the 46 game adventure comes to an end at home to Salford City on May 3.

Full fixture list

(Home matches are highlighted in bold)

Sat Aug 10 Gillingham Sat Aug 17 Barrow Sat Aug 24 Milton Keynes Dons Sat Aug 31 Tranmere Rovers Sat Sep 7 Bradford City Sat Sep 14 Fleetwood Town Sat Sep 21 Swindon Town Sat Sep 28 Grimsby Town Tue Oct 1 Notts County Sat Oct 5 Colchester United Sat Oct 12 A.F.C. Wimbledon Sat Oct 19 Harrogate Town Tue Oct 22 Walsall Sat Oct 26 Cheltenham Town Sat Nov 9 Salford City Sat Nov 16 Bromley Sat Nov 23 Doncaster RoversTue Dec 3 Crewe Alexandra Sat Dec 7 Newport County Sat Dec 14 Chesterfield Sat Dec 21 Port Vale Thu Dec 26 Morecambe Sun Dec 29 Accrington Stanley Wed Jan 1 Crewe Alexandra Sat Jan 4 Tranmere Rovers Sat Jan 11 Milton Keynes Dons Sat Jan 18 Bradford City Sat Jan 25 Fleetwood Town Tue Jan 28 Notts County Sat Feb 1 Swindon Town Sat Feb 8 Grimsby Town Sat Feb 15 Colchester United Sat Feb 22 Gillingham Sat Mar 1 Barrow Tue Mar 4 Walsall Sat Mar 8 Harrogate Town Sat Mar 15 A.F.C. Wimbledon Sat Mar 22 Bromley Sat Mar 29 Doncaster Rovers Tue Apr 1 Chesterfield Sat Apr 5 Newport County Sat Apr 12 Morecambe Fri Apr 18 Port Vale Mon Apr 21 Accrington Stanley Sat Apr 26 Cheltenham Town Sat May 3 Salford City

