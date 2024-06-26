There have been several outbreaks of Covid in wards across Cumbria, including the Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital.

Visitors are being allowed, but are asked to sanitise their hands and wear a face covering.

Colin Cox director of public health and communities for Cumberland said: "We know that there's a lot of covid around, it's not gone away and we are certainly seeing outbreaks going on at the moment.

"We're seeing outbreaks in hospitals and outbreaks in care homes at rates that we haven't seen since the winter - so there does seem to be a lot of it around at the moment.

"W hat I would say is, we're still seeing covid as it has been for quite some time now, as just another respiratory illness, it's not causing a lot of very serious illness at the moment.

Hospitals in the region have seen a rise in the number of people being admitted with covid and some have temporarily shut to deal with outbreaks.

"We know there are a lot of outbreaks affecting the wards in the hospitals, there are some that are now currently closed while those outbreaks are being managed," Mr Cox said.

He added: "It's a challenging situation for hospitals, but they are very used to managing these sorts of things.

"It's very like what you see in winter when there are cold and flu outbreaks which affect the hospitals.

"It is a challenge for them absolutely, but certainly no more serious at the moment than it can be over winter.

If you are experiencing symptoms of Covid, Mr Cox advises limiting your contact with people, especially those who are vulnerable.

"The really important thing is to try not to spread it.

"If you've got symptoms of covid and you're feeling unwell try and stay at home if you can, try to avoid contact with older and more vulnerable people in particular because that's the best way you can try not to pass it around to anyone else."

