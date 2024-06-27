Greek police are re-opening the investigation into the death of a woman from Dumfries who died in Crete 15 years ago.

The family of Jean Hanlon whose body was found off the harbour of Crete's capital Heraklion in 2009 said they are "absolutely over the moon" at the news.

It is the fourth time, since Jean's death, that Greek authorities have reopened the case.

Her son, Micheal Porter told ITV Border: "This is groundbreaking in the fight for justice for Jean.

"We are nearly there getting our mum the justice and peace she deserves."

At the time of her death, one witness claimed she'd been out drinking with a man she didn't know.

Her body was found with injuries consistent with a struggle.

Two suspects were interviewed but no charges were brought.

Earlier this month, over a decade after Jean Hanlon was found dead in Crete, new evidence from a private investigator emerged which the family claimed could help find her killer.

Timeline of events

2005: Jean Hanlon moves to Crete to start a new life

9 March 2009: Jean Hanlon goes missing

13 March 2009: Her body is found off the harbour of Heraklion

2012: Authorities close initial investigation into her death

2018: Greek authorities shut down the investigation

July 2019: Greek authorities re-open investigation following a television documentary but fail to secure a breakthrough.

August 2019: Family travel to Greece to visit the site where she was found

2023: Authorities confirm her death is a result of foul play, but do not investigate further

June 2024: Private investigator discovers new evidence which he claims could lead to her killer

It's understood that the family's lawyer will meet with the prosecutor to discuss the next stages of the investigation.

