Anas Sarwar tells me the Labour party will deliver a cash injection into public services if they win the election and denies claims they'd continue with austerity. Also tonight, with a week to go until polling day, politicians serve up their latest pitches on the campaign trail. And, as MSPs head off for the holidays, party leaders were pulling no punches at the last first minister's questions of this parliamentary term.

