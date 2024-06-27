People in Cumbria are being encouraged to take part in the county's first Wild Watch.

The project starts today and runs until 30 June 2024.

It is a collaboration between Cumbria Biodiversity Data Centre (CBDC) and Cumbria in Bloom.

Similarly to the Big Garden Bird Watch, people are asked to spend up to one hour outdoors and record all the wildlife they spot including animals, trees and bugs.

You can take part anywhere in Cumbria, whether you are a resident or just visiting.

Rebecca Slack, Cumbria Biodiversity Data Centre Manager, said: “It is as much about the common species such as Nettles and House Sparrows as the rarer sightings such as Red Squirrels and Northern Brown Argus butterflies.

"You don’t have to go anywhere special to do your Wild Watch, whether you are pottering in the garden, picnicking in the park, walking the dog or climbing a fell, make a note of what you see.”

The data is then uploaded to the Cumbria Biodiversity Data Centre website where the information will be processed to gain a better understanding of what plants, animals and fungi are in Cumbria.

The results will then inform research, conservation, education and development in the area.

