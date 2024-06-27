Hundreds of children take park in the Cumbria School Games

Almost 1,000 students from across Cumbria turned out in Carlisle for the county's annual school games.

The event aims to encourage young people to lead more active lifestyles and find a form of exercise they enjoy.

Teams from each school compete in a range of activities including golf, dodgeball and archery. Organisers say it gives students the opportunity to try new sports they wouldn't normally play.

The event is organised by Active Cumbria and delivered in partnership with schools and national governing bodies of sport and local partners.

Active Cumbria development officer Kirsty Williamson, said: “The Cumbria School Games County festival is a real highlight in our events calendar.

“It brings together schools from across the County and provides an opportunity for more children and young people to engage in positive activity to support their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing and achieve their personal best.

“We are especially pleased to offer a range of activities designed specifically to include children with SEND."

