Scottish football fixtures released for 2024/25 season

While Scotland may be out of the Euros attention has already turned back to club football following the release of the 2024/25 fixtures.

Supporters of Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Stranraer have all learned their fixture fate for the upcoming campaign.

Both Queen of the South and Annan Athletic secured their League One status last season and Stranraer completed the great escape to secure their SPFL status as they defeated Lowland League champions East Kilbride over two legs.

New management team in at Palmerston

It is all change in Dumfries in Galloway as Peter Murphy joins as manager from fellow League One side and local rivals Annan Athletic.

Murphy masterminded Annan Athletic's promotion to the third tier and completed his work at the club by securing their safety in the highest level the club has played at for another year.

He will be looking to carry over that run of form at Annan Athletic to Palmerston where he has taken over from previous manager Marvin Bartley.

The Doonhamers kick off the new campaign with an away match to Alloa Athletic, with their first home match of the season coming against Cove Rangers.

The first Dumfries and Galloway derby takes place as the third match of the season at Palmerston.

Rounding off the season is a home match against Stenhousemuir and an away match to Arbroath.

Queen of the South have three away games out of the first five this season. Credit: ITV Border

Gibson at the helm at Galabank

Former Queen of the South player & manager Wullie Gibson has replaced Peter Murphy as manager at Annan Athletic.

Gibson previously had a spell as manager at his hometown club and spent last season playing under Murphy at Galabank.

Gibson will be looking to build on the success that Murphy installed at the club in recent years, whilst putting his own stamp on proceedings at the club.

Annan Athletic kick off the campaign away to Cove Rangers before hosting Inverness Caley Thistle the following week.

The third game of the season will see Annan travel along the A75 to Dumfries to take on Peter Murphy's side.

The final two games of the season see Annan travel to Dumbarton before hosting Cove Rangers.

Annan Athletic take on Cove Rangers in the first game of the season. Credit: ITV Border

Looking to build for the future at Stair Park

Stranraer will be hoping there will be no repeat of their bottom placed finish in League Two last season as they completed the great escape against Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

Scott Agnew's side were victorious against Mick Kennedy's side over two legs, with the return game at Stair Park pulling in a bumper crowd for the Blues.

Season ticket sales are already though the roof at Stranraer, with the club stating that they sold more tickets after 10 days than they did in the previous 10 seasons.

Stranraer get their league season underway with a home match against The Spartans.

Their first away fixture will see them travel to Clyde.

Rounding off the season, the Blues have an away fixture to Elgin City before hosting Bonnyrigg Rose.

Stranraer take on The Spartans at home in the first game of the season. Credit: ITV Border

