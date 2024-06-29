Record breaking fell runner Joss Naylor has died aged 88.

The veteran athlete, from Wasdale Head, is famous for breaking the record for most fells climbed in a 24-hour period three times, as well as his record for fastest time to complete the Wainwrights which stood from 1986 until 2014.

Stuart Ferguson, chairman of the Fell Runners Associaion said on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joss Naylor MBE on Friday evening, 28th June, in the company of friends and family."

He was a patron of the Brathay Trust and has raised thousands for the charity over the years.

Teresa Jennings, the CEO of the trust, said: " Joss was not only a supporter but also a cherished Fellow of Brathay Trust. His unwavering commitment to our mission and his passion for the outdoors left an indelible mark on our organisation.

"Joss’s legendary feats as a fell runner and his tireless advocacy for young people resonated with all of us. His spirit of adventure, resilience, and love for the Lake District inspired countless individuals, both within and beyond our community.

The climber summited 70 fells in under 21 hours while aged 70 in 2006. Credit: ITV Border

"As we mourn his loss, let us remember Joss Naylor as a beacon of determination, kindness, and camaraderie. His legacy will forever echo through the hills and valleys he traversed, and in the hearts of those he touched.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Joss’s family, friends, and everyone who shared in his remarkable life. May his memory continue to inspire us as we carry forward the work of Brathay Trust."

The Climbers Shop in Ambleside posted in tribute to the 'King of the Fells:' "It is a sad loss to fell running community."

Filmmaker and friend of Naylor Terry Abraham said: "The word legend is often used too lightly nowadays. Rest in Peace Joss Naylor MBE. You really were and always will be a legend. I’ve no doubt he’s running about in the heavens looking down upon his ancestral home of Wasdale."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...