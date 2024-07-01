Play Brightcove video

A Cumbrian jewellery maker has secured a prestigious apprenticeship with one of the industry's biggest names.

Theo Fulton from Keswick won a place with the Goldsmiths Company who have been nurturing the talents of some of jewellery's finest craftspeople for centuries.

Theo has followed in his fathers footsteps as a jewellery maker and worked together in their workshop in Keswick.

Theo has followed in his fathers footsteps by becoming a jewellery maker. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking to ITV Border, Theo said: "I don’t know how else to describe it other than really cool. Obviously me being the first person from the north is a bit hard to wrap my head around.

"I have realised more and more actually what is not involved in the job but involved in putting my best foot forward not just for myself but for the north in general. I am piloting the first person from the north so I need to open up that window for other people.

“People have started to do all parts of the job by themselves but traditionally you would have different houses that would do different parts of the job.

"You would have your diamond mounters then you would have the polishers. Each person on the floor has their specific job."

Theo is the first person from the north of England to be awarded a place on the apprenticeship.

He said: "I really enjoy working with my hands and the manual side of it but also the artistic side of it as well I just think it is great that I am able to make something that not just one generation can cherish but multiple generations can."

Theo now splits his time between London and Keswick. Credit: ITV Border

Theo now splits his time between studying his craft in London and working for his family in Keswick.

Zoe Fulton, Theo’s mum, said: “We were really surprised because Theo hadn’t shown a great interest in jewellery and when he was growing up it became very normal and everyday for him.

"We were really blown over when he decided to explore the opportunity we are really just so excited for him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...