John Nixon resigns as director at Carlisle United

Long-serving Carlisle United director John Nixon has stepped down from the club's 1921 board.

Nixon had been in the role since 2003 and became managing director in 2006.

He was part of the ownership group that took over from Fred Storey in 2008 alongside Andrew Jenkins and Steve Pattison before he continued in his role as managing director for 10 years before moving onto his role as director with the 1921 board.

John Nixon had several roles during his time at Brunton Park. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking to Carlisle United, John Nixon said: "I’ve been a lifelong fan since the 1950s and always yearned to be involved, an ambition that was realised on 2003 when John Courtney and Andrew Jenkins invited me to join the board which I was able to do despite still working at Pirelli.

“Supporting and being involved with Carlisle has been a rollercoaster over the years fuelled by adrenaline, excitement, disappointment and raw emotions and I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“Coming from a business background where investment and returns are reasonably predictable, football and CUFC gave additional dynamics.

"For sure there was investment and returns, but added to that was a deep sense of teamwork, squad injuries, emotion, fan involvement, and in every game “a little luck” driven by conditions, tactics and refereeing decisions!

“Throughout my time at the club I’ve received incredible support from all of the staff helping to get through good and difficult times and I’ll always be eternally grateful for that.

"I hope I can return some of that sentiment in the future.”

During his time at Brunton Park, Nixon also provided voluntary service to other EFL clubs and the FA in a number of roles.

Also speaking to Carlisle United, club chairman Tom Piatak said: “John has been an integral part of Carlisle United for over 20 years, and his dedication as both owner and transitional board member has been nothing short of exemplary.

“His unwavering support and commitment have significantly contributed to the club's growth and success.

“John continues to be a staunch supporter, and we are deeply grateful for his tireless efforts and passion for Carlisle United. His legacy will always be a cornerstone of our club's history."

Speaking to Carlisle United, Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens said: “John has given great service to Carlisle United for over two decades.

"He loves the club with all his heart and has always wanted nothing but for it to succeed.

"He guided the club through some difficult and challenging periods, with resilience and perseverance and provided unwavering support throughout, doing the very best he could for the club.

John Nixon has ended his 20 year spell at Carlisle United. Credit: PA

“He also recognised when it was in the interest of the club for him to step back in 2016 and then to pass the club on, putting the club first.

“He has continued to support the club and staff in every way he possibly could throughout my time here. That support behind the scenes was very important for the club in the face of outside interests.

“In recent times, John led the shareholders in dealing with the difficult EWM situation and finally played a key part in bringing the sale to completion. Again, John recognised the need to change and the importance to the club of taking the opportunity the Piatak family would bring.

“John now fully deserves to enjoy his love of the club by supporting from the stands, alongside his fellow supporters, with all best wishes from everyone at the club.”

