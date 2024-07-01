Man arrested following two vehicle crash on A595

A man has been arrested following a two vehicle crash on the A595.

The incident happened at around 00:30 on Monday, 1 July and involved two cars near Bothel.

In a statement Cumbria Police said: " A man in his 30s suspected of being the driver of one of the vehicles involved was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.

"Anyone who witnessed what has occurred or who has any information which may assist the investigation is urged to contact police.

"You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 0001 of 1 July 2024. You can also phone on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

