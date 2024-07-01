Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to three separate incidents on Saturday, including one where a man had been hit by a falling rock.

The rescue took place on Saturday, 29 June with Penrith Mountain Rescue Team being called out to assist.

The team was called to an incident near the summit of Helvellyn, where a man had sustained an ankle injury after being hit by a falling rock.

The team spent 6 hours and 45 minutes helping the man on Helvellyn. Credit: Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team

Patterdale Mountain Rescue met the casualty at Striding Edge before being able to splint his ankle and give them some pain relief, before taking them back down.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

While helping the man on Helvellyn, the team received a call for a person who had taken a fall, resulting in head and chest injuries.

Low levels of cloud were a factor for the rescue team. Credit: Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team

Penrith Mountain Rescue Team helped in the recovery.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team were then called out to a third job in the space of two hours, when they were alerted to a walker who had become lost on Stybarrow Dodd.

The job lasted for five hours but the team used their phone to be able to locate the lost person and walk them off the fell. The team were also called out to another two incidents on Sunday.

