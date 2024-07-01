A teenager has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a crash on the A68.

The incident happened south of Jedburgh, and involved a van and a car.

The crash took place at around 4:20pm with a 14-year-old boy, who was the passenger in the car taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 47-year-old driver of the car, as well as, an 11-year-old and 10-year-old boy and girl were all taken to Borders General Hospital.

The 47-year-old man, driver of the van was also taken to the Borders General Hospital.

The driver of the van has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to two unidentified people who stopped to give assistance at the scene but left prior to police arriving.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2271 of 30 June.”

