Wigtown Book Festival takes shape for 2024

The 2024 Wigtown Book Festival is taking shape as the environment is set to be the main focus of this year's event.

With over 250 events planned the festival is set to return for 2024 having been first launched in 1999.

Organisers say that events are set to explore the Galloway Coast and the global climate crisis.

Organisers say the event is set to "create an atmosphere of celebration." Credit: ITV

The festival is set to feature numerous author talks, music, theatre, topical debates, workshops and walks.

With the focus on the environment there is the launch of a sustainable transport initiative. This will encourage visitors to share transport and provide extra bus links.

The 10 day festival is set to run from 27 September until 6 October.

Festival Artistic Director, Adrian Turpin, said: “In an unprecedentedly challenging year for book festivals, we’re proud to present a programme that we hope will surprise, amuse and inspire audiences new and old.”

