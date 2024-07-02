Police appeal for information following vandalism at primary school in Dumfries

Police in Dumfries and Galloway are appealing for information following vandalism at a primary school.

The poly tunnels were damaged at Locharbriggs Primary School with Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway saying the damage took place between Friday 28 and Sunday 30 June.

The police say they are following positive lines of enquiry. Credit: Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway

In a statement on social media Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway said: "We are following positive lines of enquiry however we are asking the community to assist us & the school by reporting anyone in the school grounds.

"If you have any information regarding who is responsible then please contact us on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...