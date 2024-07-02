Police appeal for information following vandalism at primary school in Dumfries
Police in Dumfries and Galloway are appealing for information following vandalism at a primary school.
The poly tunnels were damaged at Locharbriggs Primary School with Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway saying the damage took place between Friday 28 and Sunday 30 June.
In a statement on social media Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway said: "We are following positive lines of enquiry however we are asking the community to assist us & the school by reporting anyone in the school grounds.
"If you have any information regarding who is responsible then please contact us on 101."
