Woman with physical and learning difficulties to scale Latrigg for 21st birthday

A woman who was diagnosed at three-years-old with a rare genetic condition is going to celebrate her 21st birthday by wheeling herself to the summit of a Lake District fell.

Melissa McComas was diagnosed with Angleman Syndrome which is a genetic condition that affects the nervous system, causing severe physical and learning difficulties.

She is now aiming to wheel herself to the top of Latrigg to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Melissa is raising money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service

Melissa suffers from epilepsy, has mobility problems, limited motor skills, all meaning that she requires 24 hour care.

She has though taken part in several walking and wheelchair related challenges to raise money for charity.

Her mother Kathryn McComas will be accompanying her on the climb.

She said: “Since one of her favourite places is the Lake District I thought Latrigg would be a good choice as her first Wainwright and quite a small accessible fell.

“We are staying in the Lakes for three days with our lovely friends at Lindeth Howe Hotel in Bowness who are kindly providing our accommodation.

"We are planning to have a little party at the summit of Latrigg plus a cake and special dinner at the hotel."

They are aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and the Lake District Foundation.

Melissa will be accompanied by her mum Kathryn on the climb. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service

Kathyrn, added: “We chose GNAAS as were looking for a charity which was based in and served Cumbria.

"After reading about the amazing work they do in such a challenging area, it was an easy choice and especially after chatting to Ian and Phil and hearing some of the stories, we are very happy to be supporting the charity.

“Melissa thoroughly enjoyed her visit to the base, the highlight was her bear Smiler sitting in the helicopter after being fitted into the helmet and visor, we all had a really good laugh at that.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...