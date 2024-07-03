Former Carlisle United owner and chairman Andrew Jenkins has died.

Mr Jenkins, who was in his eighties, spent 64 years at the club serving as both director and chairman.

In November 2023 he was awarded the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of the club by the Piatak family.

Three months earlier the East Stand at Brunton Park was renamed after him in recognition of his services to the club.

Carlisle United said: "Everybody at Carlisle United Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Chairman Emeritus Andrew Jenkins.

"There simply aren’t enough words to explain the impact Andrew had on this football club over his 64-year association.

"Immensely loyal, Andrew first joined the board aged just 23 in 1959. He became chairman in the 1990's, a role which he held until last November when the Piatak family took over the club.

"Andrew was then given the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his almost-lifelong service to the football club.

"Our thoughts are with Andrew’s loved ones at this extremely sad time."

'I am extremely grateful'

When the East Stand was named after him, Mr Jenkins said: “I am extremely grateful and honoured to Tom and the Piatak family for giving me this title.

“During the years I have been with the club I have given my total dedication in keeping Carlisle United in a strong financial position and preserving league football in the city whilst competing at the highest level possible.”

'Who knows where the club would be without him'

Manager Paul Simpson, also speaking to Carlisle United at the time, outlined the important role Mr Jenkins played.

He said: "Who knows where this club would have been without his support."

New chairman Tom Piatak was quick to recognise the important work of Mr Jenkins following the takeover.

He said: “From the very start of our discussion to takeover the club, it was our intention to recognise Andrew’s contribution.

“As I have mentioned before, we think the history of the club is important to recognise and celebrate.

"We identified the club’s heritage and history as important and part of what makes it so special to everyone.

“Andrew has played a leading role and we felt it was right for us to personally show our respect for all his efforts.

'You can't put his contribution into words'

Also speaking at the time, Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens: “You can’t really put Andrew’s contribution to the club into words. It’s an absolute lifetime and very unique.

“It will probably never be repeated in the new era of ownership and changes of control which happens far more regularly than when he started.

"He’s made an absolutely immense contribution and fully deserves this new title.”

Hooked from the first match

Jenkins first attended Brunton Park in 1944 when he was just eight-years-old and he was hooked from the first match.

He followed Carlisle United in the years that followed and was named as a director when he was 23 years old.

He was then appointed as chairman in the 90s and was at the helm during the Blues' first trip to Wembley in 1995.

Six more appearances at England's national stadium followed during Mr Jenkins' time at the club, with the final visit being Carlisle United's promotion to League One.

Away from Carlisle United, his family own the Pioneer food group.

