General election day: what you need to know in Cumbria and the South of Scotland

Polling stations across Cumbria and the South of Scotland are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July for the General Election.

For the first time, you will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote in person.

This includes a passport or driving licence.

More information is available here.

This general election is being fought on new boundaries, which have made constituencies more equal in terms of population size.

Cumbria now includes six seats:

Barrow and Furness

Carlisle

Morecambe and Lunesdale

Penrith and Solway

Westmorland and Lonsdale

Whitehaven and Workington

The boundaries of the three seats in the South of Scotland are largely unchanged:

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

More information on the boundary review is available here.

