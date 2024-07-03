Local community support charity following appeal for donations

Play Brightcove video

A Carlisle charity has been inundated with items following a recent appeal on social media where they were down to the last of their stock for the first time ever.

Op Shop, in Denton Holme, is a charity shop that supports a food bank and community cafe.

They say that due to the ongoing cost of living crisis they were struggling to get donations from people.

An appeal was then launched on their social media channels.

Manager Andy Blake said: “Last Friday got to a point where we actually had no donations at all. In our store, all stock we had was on the shop floor. So when it was sold, we had nothing to replenish it.

“What we found is that people are keeping clothes longer, so when they have been donated, the quality hasn't been as good.

"So we're finding things a bit more stretched or stained or holes in them so that we can't then sell them.

"But people are selling stuff online as well. Because they're struggling themselves. They're putting things online in order to bring in some extra income just to cover the bills that they're having to pay.

“It is shocking to see these people who are well, who are working we're getting pensioners coming in for food as well because the cost of living is hitting everywhere with the costs increasing and not coming down."

Money raised in the charity shop helps volunteers put on free breakfast for local families at the coffee shop across the road.

The charity say donations are now on the rise again. Credit: ITV Border

Lucy-Jo Green, who uses the cafe, said: “We always have like a laugh and banter with the staff and the volunteers and they welcome, everyone.

"So it's quite nice to just come in once you've dropped the kids off of school. I sit and read my book and I have a cup of tea and it is quite nice."

The food bank also said they had been receiving fewer donations.

David Kirkpatrick is a volunteer at the service and is proud of the work that goes on at the cafe.

He said: "I come in every day. It is nice people to talk to.

"They do the foodbank for people and I can talk to people. I'm a good talker and I listen to people's problems, they listen to me. Without it I'd be lost."

And for Ritchie Bowman, who also volunteers, the joy of helping people is the reason behind his involvement.

He said: "I like giving something back to the community and meeting people who come in.”

