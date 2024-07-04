Homelessness charity launches coffee to support its hostel

Play Brightcove video

A former homeless woman is supporting the charity that "saved her life."

Louise Murphy, from Time to Change in Cumbria, previously used the service and they have now launched a coffee to help support the charity.

Calderwood House in Egremont provides shelter to those who find themselves without somewhere to sleep for a multitude of reasons.

Louise Murphy from Time to Change, said: “A cup of coffee will keep you warm and you can have a wee chat, everything is alright over a cup of coffee.

"Calderwood coffee is about inspiring change, it is about giving people the opportunities to thrive for a better future. Some of our residents have been through a terrible time who have been suffering with addiction and tragic experiences.

"I would like the sales of the coffee to go back into helping those people so they can have a better future."

Louise spoke about the role the service played on her life. She said: "It is important to me because I was homeless and an addict.

The coffee is being sold in multiple locations in West Cumbria. Credit: ITV

"I was suffering with several mental health issues and trauma. I came to west cumbria in 2019, I came through Time to Change and that service saved my life.

"I was given a job and that put me on the right path and I have been given all of the opportunities and I have took them and I am a better person today.

“I know this service works because I have been through it. This service changes lives and it changed mine.

"That is why it is so important to me to help Calderwood House generate an income so we are less reliant on grant funding and donations. I want every person to come through that door to have every opportunity to change their life."

The coffee is produced by a roastery in Whitehaven and is already being sold in multiple cafes in West Cumbria.

Mark Armstrong from Shiloh Coffee Roasters, said: “We have been trying to find places to solidify our support with.

"This coming in actually matches what our vision for our business is. We are able to give back to help support them.

"Over 25% of the money goes back into Time to Change and I think that really helps them."

